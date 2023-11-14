ESARSV Launches Blood Donation Campaign For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -Jordan's Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans (ESARSV), in cooperation with the Jordanian Royal Medical Services (JRMS), on Tuesday launched a blood donation campaign.The event saw participation of a large number of military retirees, in support of Gaza Strip people, who suffer brutal Israeli aggression, according to an ESARSV statement.ESARSV Director General, retired Maj. Gen. Ismail Shobaki, said the association launched this campaign in response to the religious, Arab and humanitarian duty, in support of the efforts and positions of His Majesty King Abdullah II towards people in occupied Palestine, especially Israel's brutal aggression on Gaza's civilians, children and women.Shobaki also valued the military retirees' large turnout in the initiative due to their keenness to carry out their humanitarian duty towards Gaza people.In coordination with JRMS and Ministry of Health, the ESARSV will also carry out similar campaigns in all governorates to support Gazans, the statement said.Additionally, ESARSV will launch a campaign for cash and in-kind donations in support of Gaza, in cooperation with Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), via its declared accounts and warehouses.