ASE Wraps Up Daily Trading On Higher Note

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's trading session up by 0.05 percent at 2,382 points.A total of 2.3 million shares were traded through 2,213 transactions at a trading value of JD2.4 million, it said in its daily bulletin.The closing prices of 31 companies with traded shares went up, while 24 others declined. The prices of the shares of 40 others remained unchanged.

