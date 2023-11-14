House Palestine Committee, DPA Underscore Jordan's Role To Support Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) - Chairman of the Lower House Palestine Committee, MP Firas Ajarmeh, said Israel's attack on Gaza Strip is a heinous war crime in full view of the world, amid silence and failure of the international community.During a meeting Tuesday, with Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA), Rafiq Kherfan, and heads of the refugee camp services committees in the Kingdom, Ajarmeh said the committee stands behind the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to stop Israel's brutal aggression against Gaza.Ajarmeh also stressed need to strengthen Jordan's national unity to support Gaza people and break Israel's siege on the coastal enclave.Additionally, he stressed Jordan's consistent role in supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in terms of compulsory education and health, issue of Palestinian refugees, and steps to support rights Palestinian people.For his part, Kherfan praised Jordan's role in conveying Palestinians' suffering in every international and regional forum, valuing the House's position Monday, to review the agreements signed with Israel and sue the occupation at the International Criminal Court.Kherfan also praised the committee's role to identify the issues and challenges facing refugee camp residents in Jordan.Meanwhile, camps' heads stressed importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, stressing that His Majesty gives the Palestinian cause all attention, in various regional and international forums, in a bid to restore the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.