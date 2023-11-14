Emirates postpones purchase of Airbus A350 after concerns about Rolls Royce engines

(MENAFN) Emirates, a major long-haul carrier, has decided to postpone a significant purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft due to concerns about the Rolls Royce engines powering them. The announcement, made by Emirates President Tim Clark at the Dubai Air Show, comes as a setback for Airbus, which had hoped to secure the sale during the high-profile event. This decision follows Emirates' recent USD52 billion purchase from Boeing and a separate USD11 billion aircraft acquisition by its sister airline, FlyDubai, also from Boeing.



The concerns raised by Tim Clark revolve around the maintenance requirements of the Rolls Royce engines used in the Airbus A350. Clark indicated that if the engines met the airline's expectations, they would reconsider the A350 for inclusion in their fleet plan. Airbus and Rolls Royce have not yet responded to requests for comment.



While Emirates has not completely ruled out the Airbus A350, the delay in the purchase is a notable development, especially considering the airline's recent substantial order from Boeing. Clark emphasized the urgency of acquiring new aircraft as Emirates pursues plans to expand its routes and networks. He highlighted the necessity of placing orders now due to the extended lead times for aircraft deliveries, emphasizing the challenges associated with bringing new aircraft into service.



At the same time, Ethiopian Airlines made a significant commitment to Boeing, announcing the purchase of 31 aircraft, including 20 737 MAX aircraft. This move signals renewed confidence in Boeing's single-aisle aircraft by Ethiopian Airlines, following a deadly crash in 2019 that led to the global grounding of the 737 MAX.



As the Dubai Air Show unfolds, Airbus faces the task of securing major deals, with global airlines experiencing increased demand for travel as they recover from the pandemic-related lockdowns. The dynamics of the airshow highlight the competitive landscape and evolving preferences of airlines in the post-pandemic aviation industry.

MENAFN14112023000045015682ID1107421637