EU's key climate law deals with dilution as member states look for weaker provisions

(MENAFN) A confidential document obtained by The Associated Press reveals that the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, a flagship EU law aimed at driving European companies toward achieving net-zero emissions, is at risk of being significantly weakened by member states. The directive, designed to compel companies to eliminate environmental and human rights violations across their operations, may no longer require firms to adhere to the goals of the Paris Agreement, signaling a potential setback for climate action.



The leaked Nov. 9 briefing exposes a diluted proposal that excludes the entire financial sector from the initial law. This sector, including banks and insurers, plays a substantial role in contributing to global warming by financing or insuring projects linked to fossil fuels and deforestation. The revised proposal, if accepted, would shift the focus from actual delivery of low carbon targets to merely having plans in place, raising concerns about greenwashing within companies.



Initially lauded by environmentalists, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive is now the subject of a standoff between the European Parliament, advocating for stringent legislation, and the Council of the European Union, representing ministers from the 27 member countries. Member states, wary of the potential economic impact of rigorous regulation, are pushing for less onerous provisions.



Spain, currently holding the council's presidency, has proposed a compromise to break the deadlock, suggesting the exclusion of the financial sector from the directive, with a potential extension to be considered later. This unexpected move has raised concerns among campaigners, who fear that delaying the inclusion of finance in the directive may result in it never happening. With the next European elections scheduled for June 2024, there is a prevailing belief that opportunities to strengthen the law may diminish after this point. The fate of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive hangs in the balance as negotiations continue between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

