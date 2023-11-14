Home Depot grapples with decreasing sales amid Inflation

(MENAFN) Home Depot, the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S., continues to grapple with declining sales as Americans navigate persistent inflation. Despite surpassing expectations for the quarter, the company has narrowed its outlook for the year, anticipating a decline in earnings per share and same-store sales. This marks the first time Home Depot has projected a drop in annual sales since 2009, during the aftermath of the housing bubble crisis.



For the third quarter, Home Depot reported a 3 percent dip in revenue to USD37.71 billion, slightly surpassing the USD37.52 billion expected by Wall Street analysts. However, same-store sales, a crucial metric for a retailer's health, declined by 3.1 percent, with a more pronounced 3.5 percent drop in the U.S. market. The shift in customer behavior was notable, with individuals opting for smaller, more affordable projects compared to major home renovations seen in previous years.



Home Depot CEO Ted Decker noted the continued engagement with smaller projects and acknowledged challenges in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories. Big-ticket items, particularly appliances often purchased on credit, have been affected by the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation. The Fed's 11 interest rate hikes in the past 18 months, bringing the benchmark rate to 5.4 percent, have increased the cost of credit for mortgages and credit cards, impacting purchases in the home improvement sector.



Despite the sales decline, Home Depot's earnings for the quarter exceeded expectations, reaching USD3.81 billion, or USD3.81 per share. This figure, while topping analyst predictions, reflects a decrease from the previous year's earnings of USD4.34 billion, or USD4.24 per share. The company now anticipates an earnings per share decline between 9 percent and 11 percent in 2023, with a same-store sales fall of 3 percent to 4 percent, adjusting its previous outlook to align with the evolving economic landscape. The market response to Home Depot's quarterly performance saw a rise of over 2 percent in shares before the opening bell.

MENAFN14112023000045015682ID1107421635