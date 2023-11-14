US Supreme Court unveils formal “Code of Conduct” amid criticism

(MENAFN) In response to longstanding criticism regarding the lack of transparent and enforceable ethics guidelines for the justices, the U.S. Supreme Court unveiled a formal "Code of Conduct" on Monday. The 8-page code, endorsed by all nine current justices, bears a striking resemblance to the code of conduct adhered to by lower federal court judges. It outlines clear expectations for the justices, emphasizing the imperative to "avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety" both in their official capacities and in their personal lives.



The release of this code is seen as a significant step toward addressing concerns about the perceived lack of ethical standards within the nation's highest court. The move aims to dispel any misunderstandings that the justices have operated without constraints for an extended period.



Chief Justice John Roberts has taken additional steps to ensure compliance with the code, instructing court officials to review internal oversight mechanisms. The objective is to assess the need for further measures to guarantee adherence to the code of conduct. The accompanying statement clarified that this evaluation may involve exploring technologies like automated recusal checks, which some lower courts have implemented, to enhance the review process for ethical issues. The Court is also considering whether additional resources are required in its Clerk's Office or Office of Legal Counsel to effectively manage the assessment of recusal and other ethics-related matters.



This development marks a notable effort by the U.S. Supreme Court to address concerns about transparency and ethical standards, signaling a commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial system at the highest level.

