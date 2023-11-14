(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After resuming its accelerator in 2022 following a four-year hiatus, CERN unveiled new research focused on exploring the Higgs boson.



Discovered at CERN, this particle might decay into what scientists call "dark photons."



Dark photons are unique. They have a longer life than typical subatomic particles, lasting over one-tenth of a nanosecond.



CERN considers these particles exotic, as they don't fit the standard model of particle physics.



The CMS experiment station at CER reported these findings. The station is part of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).



The LHC is a 27-kilometer ring underground near Geneva, on the Swiss-French border.



CERN's statement suggests that these dark photons could travel a measurable distance. They would do this before changing into "displaced muons."







This is a significant part of the research.



The LHC's third experiment phase began in July 2022. It has a higher luminosity than the previous phases.



High luminosity means more collisions at incredible speeds. Researchers analyze these collisions to learn more about particle physics.



Millions of collisions happen every second in the LHC. Scientists, however, can only record a few thousand. Recording all would use too much energy, as CERN notes.



CMS uses a special algorithm to decide which collisions to record. Juliette Alimena, a CMS expert, noted the improvement in detecting displaced muons.



This improvement means recording more collisions. If dark photons exist, finding them is now more likely.

Background

The exploration of dark photons at CERN marks a pivotal moment in particle physics. It represents the ongoing quest to understand the universe's fundamental components.



Historically, the discovery of the Higgs boson was a major milestone. Now, the potential decay into dark photons opens new research avenues.



This research reflects the evolving nature of scientific inquiry in physics. It highlights the importance of advanced technology in experimental physics.



CERN's use of the Large Hadron Collider is central to these breakthroughs. The collider has been instrumental in numerous significant discoveries.



The CMS experiment's focus on dark photons shows how scientific priorities shift with new findings.



Improved detection methods, like the algorithm for recording collisions, enhance research capabilities.



These advancements allow scientists to explore previously inaccessible areas of physics. The ongoing studies at CERN set benchmarks for future particle physics research.



This research could lead to a deeper understanding of the universe's mysteries.

MENAFN14112023007421016031ID1107421490