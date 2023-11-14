Brazil’S Oldest Bank Faces Inquiry Over Slave Trade Involvement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Banco do Brasil, a major financial player in South America, faces scrutiny over its alleged involvement in the 19th-century slave trade.



This issue surfaced from a study by Brazilian and American university researchers.



The study prompted Brazil's Federal Public Ministry (MPF in Rio de Janeiro to investigate the bank's historical activities.



Federal prosecutor Julio José Araujo Junior delivered this study to Tarciana Paula Gomes Medeiros, the bank's president.



It suggests that the bank's initial capital might have come from the slave trade. The bank now has 15 days to respond.



Historical records show that Banco do Brasil started in 1808 and reformed in 1853. It operated when Brazil's anti-slave trade laws were not properly enforced.



Researchers estimate that over 900,000 Africans were illegally enslaved after the ban.







The investigation explores the bank's links to prominent slave traders. It examines how the bank's operations possibly supported the slave-based economy.



The study points to direct connections between the bank's major shareholders, directors, and slave ownership.



The MPF's inquiry also addresses current racial issues and reparations for the Afro-Brazilian community.



The government is discussing with civil groups, including black activists, about possible reparatory actions by the bank.



This probe into Banco do Brasil's past is a critical step in dealing with Brazil's history and its impact today.



It is part of a broader movement to understand the effects of slavery in shaping present-day Brazil.



The bank's response and its participation in reparative efforts could significantly influence Brazil's path toward racial equality and historical understanding.

Background

This inquiry into Banco do Brasil's past links to a broader trend of reassessing historical entities' roles in slavery.



Globally, institutions are facing similar scrutiny for their past actions. Such investigations reflect an increasing awareness and responsibility for historical injustices.



Brazil's history, deeply intertwined with slavery, makes this investigation particularly significant.



Brazil's reckoning with its past is crucial as the nation with the largest African diaspora. This case could set a precedent for other Brazilian institutions with potential links to slavery.



Comparatively, countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have also begun addressing their historical ties to slavery.



In these nations, banks, universities, and other institutions acknowledge their roles and seek ways to contribute to reparative justice.

