São Paulo’S Wine Grape Growth Skyrockets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In São Paulo, grape cultivation for wine has dramatically increased by over 720%. The number of plants grew from 7,800 in 2022 to nearly 64,000 in 2023.



This information comes from a recent study. The growth has led to international recognition for São Paulo's wines.



Several factors contributed to this increase. They include the expanding wine tourism market and higher rainfall levels.



Additionally, the adoption of double pruning played a crucial role.



Double pruning allows for finer grape harvestin . This technique results in better quality wines, attracting more consumers.



The surge in grape cultivation has drawn more investors to the region.



The Farming Ministr reports over 40 gourmet wineries in areas such as Espírito Santo do Pinhal, São Roque, Jundiaí, Louveira, and Indaiatuba.







Célia Carbonari, the chamber's president, highlights the employment benefits of grape production.



Unlike other crops, grape cultivation requires more workers per hectare. This difference is significant compared to soy, corn, or sugar cane crops.



Furthermore, viticulture boosts employment in other sectors, like hospitality and gastronomy.



This has positive effects on local trade and services. The improvement in wine quality in São Paulo is credited to a practice started 20 years ago.



Grapevine double pruning changes the plant's growth cycle, aligning grape maturation and harvest with winter.



This method has brought São Paulo international acclaim. In the Decanter Wine Awards 2023, São Paulo wines won several medals.



Over 18,000 wine labels were evaluated in the competition.

