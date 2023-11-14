Large Protest In Honduras Against Government

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thousands protested in Honduras's capital last Saturday against President Xiomara Castro for perceived unconstitutional actions by her government.



Organized by opposition parties, the demonstrators criticized the government's choice of officials. They believe these choices are transforming Honduras.



David Chávez, leader of the National Party, spoke out. He declared, "We are here to defend democracy.



We oppose a dictatorship like those in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, which President Castro's government seems to favor."



In Tegucigalpa, the capital, around 10,000 people marched. A Reuters witness reported the protest ended peacefully.



The ruling party's recent decision ignited the opposition's anger. On November 1st, they chose a new interim prosecutor without a congressional vote.



Castro's "Libre" party used its committee majority for this appointment. They are a minority in Congress, leading to claims of unconstitutionality.







Honduras's Constitution requires 86 votes from its 128-member legislature to elect a General Prosecutor.



It allows the committee to appoint an interim chief prosecutor if no one holds the position.



Castro, inaugurated as Honduras's first female president in January 2022, promotes herself as a democratic socialist.



She has sought to strengthen ties with Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua's governments.

Background

This protest in Honduras reflects deep political divisions within the country. Such demonstrations are part of a broader context of political unrest in Latin America.



Honduras's history shows a pattern of political polarization, often leading to public demonstrations.



The current situation underscores the challenges faced by President Castro's administration.



Committee power to appoint a prosecutor without a total congressional vote is central to the controversy.



This approach has raised questions about democratic processes in Honduras.



The opposition's comparison to dictatorships in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua highlights fears of authoritarian governance.



Some see President Castro's efforts to strengthen ties with these countries as a shift in Honduras's foreign policy.



This has become a point of contention, reflecting broader ideological battles in the region.



The situation in Hondura is a microcosm of the ongoing struggle for democracy and constitutional governance in Latin America.

