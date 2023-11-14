Ebrard Steps Back From Presidential Bid In Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Marcelo Ebrard, former Foreign Minister of Mexico, has decided not to register as a pre-candidate for the presidency with the Movimiento Ciudadano party.



This decision follows his loss in an internal survey of Morena , a political party he co-founded with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other leftist figures.



Samuel García, at 35 years old, has entered the presidential race, marking a contrast with more experienced candidates.



His political career is less extensive compared to contenders like Claudia Sheinbaum of Morena and Xóchitl Gálvez of the Frente Amplio por México.



Despite this, García is ambitiously aiming for the country's highest public office.



Ebrard filed a complaint with the internal bodies of Morena , unhappy with the survey results that were not in his favor.



He alleged that Sheinbaum had illegally used resources from federal ministries and the treasury of Mexico City.



Ebrard had initially planned to wait for the outcome of this complaint before deciding whether to stay with Morena.



He was considering joining another party or running as an independent presidential candidate.







However, his options for contesting the National Palace have significantly dwindled, and his ties with López Obrador's administration have weakened.



On November 12th, Ebrard plans to reveal his future political plans.



This announcement follows Morena's selection of candidates for the nine gubernatorial positions across the country, including Mexico City's leadership and the Presidency of the Republic.



Ebrard's statement is eagerly anticipated in the wake of these significant party decisions.

Background

Marcelo Ebrard's decision not to run represents a significant shift in Mexico's political landscape.



His withdrawal highlights the competitive nature of Mexican politics and the challenges within Morena.



Ebrard's complaint about the internal survey process points to deeper issues of party democracy and transparency.



Ebrard's political journey, from co-founding Morena to considering an independent run, reflects the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of Mexican politics.



The rise of Samuel García, with less political experience, indicates a changing guard in Mexican leadership. This shift might signal a new era of political figures in the country.



The relationship between Ebrard and President López Obrador's administration is crucial. It mirrors the evolving alliances and fractures within Mexican political parties.



Ebrard's future announcement is eagerly anticipated, as it will further clarify the political alignments leading up to the presidential election.



His decision and its implications are a reflection of the broader political currents shaping Mexico's future.

