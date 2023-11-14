Brazil Debuts Green Bond For Environmental Goals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil plans to issue its first sustainable foreign debt security, supporting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's environmental and social agenda.



The country, hosting 60% of the Amazon rainforest, aims to issue bonds due in 2031, as revealed on Monday (13).



According to a Bloomberg News source, initial discussions suggest an interest rate of about 6.8%. The source remained anonymous due to authorization restrictions.



Funds from this bond will support qualified green and social projects. This complies with Brazil's new standards for sustainable bonds.



Brazil's entry into the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) debt market follows years of preparation.



Wall Street is eager to see the operation's success after Finance Minister Fernando Haddad noted its "extraordinary" reception.



The bond's release was postponed due to rising U.S. interest rates impacting developing nations' assets.







It launches as U.S. Treasury yields stabilize. This bond aligns with Lula's government's commitment to lowering Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing welfare programs.



It marks Brazil's progress towards matching ESG bond programs of other emerging markets like Chile and Mexico.

Sustainable Rating - Brazil Debuts Green Bond

The bond's sustainable rating aims to draw a diverse group of investors. This approach may allow Brazil to enjoy a "greenium," a potential pricing advantage in the ESG market.



Brazilian authorities have been promoting sustainable debt worldwide. It's seen as a way to meet the government's future ESG goals.



Brazil will soon release annual impact reports to detail the bond's fund allocation.



Goals include eliminating illegal deforestation by 2028 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These ambitions were shared in recent presentations to investors.

