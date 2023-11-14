Deadly pedestrian accident happens following Buffalo Bills game

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Monday's Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, a 65-year-old man from Rochester tragically lost his life after being struck by a vehicle, as confirmed by law enforcement officials. The incident unfolded near Stadium Drive, and despite prompt treatment by emergency medical services (EMS), the victim succumbed to his injuries.



Authorities, including New York State Police and Buffalo Police, later located a vehicle believed to be involved in Buffalo. However, as of the latest update, no suspect is currently in custody. Meanwhile, a second pedestrian, a 36-year-old Buffalo resident, also fell victim to a vehicle near the stadium on the same evening. This individual is currently in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center.



Preliminary reports suggest that the 36-year-old pedestrian crossed the street into the path of a vehicle that had the right of way. The driver involved in this incident remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, according to officials.



This tragic incident marks a somber turn of events following the football game, and the authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding both accidents. As the situation develops, updates will be provided to the public.

