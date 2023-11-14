In Gaza, Five Out Of Every 1,000 Killed Are Students: Statistics Bureau

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said 3,117 students enrolled in schools in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Israel's bombardment since October 7. During the same time period, 24 students were slain in the occupied West Bank.

Since October 7, all educational facilities in the Gaza Strip have been closed, affecting about 608,000 students.

The statistics bureau also provided the following numbers:

. Injured students: 4,613 in Gaza and 250 in the occupied West Bank

. Detained students: 67 in the West Bank

. Teachers and school administrators killed: 130 in Gaza

. Teachers and school administrators injured: 403 in Gaza and 40 in the West Bank

. Government schools attacked: 239 in Gaza and 27 in the West Bank

. Government schools destroyed: 45 in Gaza

. UNRWA schools attacked: 50 in Gaza



The bureau said 70 government and 145 UNRWA school buildings are being used as

shelters for internally displaced people.

Meanwhile, more than 3,250 people are missing or under rubble. The grim number includes 1,700 children who are unaccounted for, said the Gaza health ministry.