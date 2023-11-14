Video: Circus Lion's Day Out In Italy Ends After Long Chase

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A lion named Kimba became an unexpected visitor on the streets of Ladispoli town near Rome, after escaping from the Rony Roller circus on Sunday, November 12.

Videos of the adult lion wandering the town went viral on social media, creating a state of anxiety among the town's 40,000 residents.

The Ladispoli's Mayor, Alessandro Grando, issued a warning via Facebook, urging locals to stay indoors.

"A lion escaped from the circus in Viale Mediterraneo," he alerted the public.

"The animal was immediately located near an adjoining watercourse."

Kimba was safely recaptured after seven hours on the run following two failed attempts by local police and veterinarians, according to reports by local media.

