Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of HH Prince Saud bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Mohammed Al Abdul Rahman Al-Saud.

