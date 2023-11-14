5Th Qatar International Art Festival Brings 304 Artists From 61 Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has announced that the 5th Qatar International Arts Festival 2023 will take place from November 20 to 25 in the Cultural Zone of Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park, with the participation of 304 artists from 61 countries worldwide.

The festival, organized in collaboration with MAPS International WLL and in partnership with Expo 2023 Doha, encompasses 12 events showcasing a range of creative works including painting, music, sculpture, fashion shows, conferences, and artistic workshops.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), General Manager of Katara Dr. Khaled bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said that the 2023 exceptional edition of the Qatar International Arts Festival will be held at Al Bidda Park concurrently with the global event Expo 2023 Doha.

He added that organizing the festival in the cultural zone of Expo 2023 Doha is an investment in this global event to introduce the audience to the local, regional, and global cultural aspects. He added that the cultural partnership between Katara and MAPS International has yielded this festival, creating a distinctive global artistic environment that facilitates the meeting of artists, allowing them to benefit from each other's experiences.

Dr. Al Sulaiti emphasized that Katara serves as a hub for creativity and creators, adding that it always open to initiatives that contribute to enriching the cultural scene in Qatar.

Founder and President of MAPS International Rashmi Agarwal said that the upcoming global event offers a professional platform for artists from Qatar and around the world, adding that the 2023 edition witnesses the participation of 12 global galleries.