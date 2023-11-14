Amir Receives President Of South Africa On Wednesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Amiri Diwan, President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa, and the accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir will hold discussions with HE President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and a number of memorandums of understanding will be signed.

HE the President of the Republic of South Africa will arrive in Doha tomorrow, Tuesday, on a state visit to the country.