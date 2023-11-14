Mofa Secretary-General Meets Palestine, Turkmenistan Envoys

Doha: Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Ambassador of Palestine to Qatar H E Munir Abdullah Ghannam yesterday. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries. Al Hammadi also met Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Qatar H E Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov yesterday. The meeting discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

