Awqaf Minister Honours 'Awal Al Awail' Winner Of Holy Quran Contest

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim witnessed the closing ceremony to crown the winner of the international Holy Quran competition“Awal Al Awail” in its second edition.

The international competition of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani for the Holy Quran at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs which lasted 12 days, witnessed strong competition among 80 contestants from 26 countries.

The announcement of the victory of the Egyptian contestant, Mohamed Saad Abdel Jalil, in first place, came during the closing ceremony organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, in the presence of a number of distinguished scholars and preachers, the heads and members of the organising committee and the judging committee, and a gathering of citizens and residents.

In addition to ten contestants qualified for the final stage from among 40 contestants who participated in the first stage competitions that took place publicly in front of the public. The international jury nominated these ten contestants as the elite of the elite of the first memorisers of the Holy Quran in the world.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Holy Quran Competition, Jassim Yousef Al Sulaiti said the competition made remarkable achievements.

Addressing the event, he said that over 25 years ago, the competition was launched in Qatar, and it was established based on systems, regulations and standards that make it compete with its other ancient competitions.

Al Sulaiti explained that the competition grew year after year until it took the top spot in competitions to embrace the first winners of international competitions“Awal Al Awail”.

“Since its establishment, the competition has worked to serve the Book of Allah and has contributed to the development of its memorisation, recitation, intonation, and contemplation.”

“We are gathering to honour the contestants in the largest branch of the competition and to crown the first winner 'Awal Al Awail'.”

In recent days, he said, Doha has embraced the elite group of memorisers of the Book of Allah Almighty who came to win in the largest and most difficult competition, due to excellence of the contestants who came from different countries and multiple cultures, united by one goal, which is an immortal heavenly book.

He said the competition remains a beacon in whose shade the best memorisers of nations gather and an incentive to rise to the heights.