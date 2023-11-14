Unesco Adopts Qatar's Proposal To Celebrate Nmoq's 50Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During its 42nd General Conference, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) adopted Qatar's proposal submitted by the Qatar Museums Authority with support from the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) in 2024-2025.

This adoption signifies the NMoQ's vital role in preserving the national identity, acting as a cornerstone linking Qatar's past, present, and future. NMoQ was established on June 23, 1975. Since 1956, Unesco has been involved in commemorating the 50th or 100th anniversaries of significant historical events and prominent figures celebrated by its member states. Such celebrations aim to highlight notable personalities, works, and events, contributing to international understanding, enriching cultural exchange, and fostering relationships between people to promote peace.

Qatar is currently participating in the 42nd General Conference of Unesco held at the organization's headquarters in Paris until November 22.

The Qatari delegation includes representatives from various sectors, such as Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Social Development and Family, Ministry of Culture, as well as Qatar Museums Authority, Qatar University, Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, in addition to the participation of the Qatar Embassy in Paris and the Office of the Permanent Delegation of Qatar to Unesco.