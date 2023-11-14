Qatar, UNHCR Officials Discuss Cooperation On Refugee Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees H E Kelly T. Clements, at the headquarters of Qatar's Permanent Mission in New York.
The meeting discussed aspects of the close partnership between Qatar and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as well as the developments in the emergency humanitarian situation in Gaza as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Strip.
