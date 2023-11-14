Cold Front To Bring Moderate To Heavy Rain In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The country will be affected by a cold front, with a chance of moderate to heavy rain this weekend, forecasts the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) today.

It said that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain ranging, from moderate to heavy in intensity, on Thursday and Friday, November 16-17, 2023.

The weather could be thundery at times, accompanied by strong sudden winds that may cause dust to rise and affect horizontal visibility in some areas.

The country is witnessing a decrease in temperatures and relative humidity rates.

The Civil Aviation Authority called on everyone to take precautions and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms.