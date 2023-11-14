Cold Front To Bring Moderate To Heavy Rain In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The country will be affected by a cold front, with a chance of moderate to heavy rain this weekend, forecasts the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) today.
It said that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain ranging, from moderate to heavy in intensity, on Thursday and Friday, November 16-17, 2023.
Read Also
Colder nights, milder daytime in Qatar as 'Al Ghafr' begins
The weather could be thundery at times, accompanied by strong sudden winds that may cause dust to rise and affect horizontal visibility in some areas.
The country is witnessing a decrease in temperatures and relative humidity rates.
The Civil Aviation Authority called on everyone to take precautions and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms.
MENAFN14112023000063011010ID1107421458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.