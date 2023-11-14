India's Shreyas Iyer Hits His First World Cup Century

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bengaluru, India: Shreyas Iyer struck his first World Cup century to put India on course for a big total against the Netherlands in the last league match on Sunday.

Iyer stood out in an innings where all of India's top five batsmen hit 50-plus scores in Bengaluru after the hosts elected to bat first in their bid for a ninth win in nine matches.

Iyer, 28, reached his ton, a fourth in ODI cricket, off 84 balls with nine fours and two sixes.