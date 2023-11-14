'100 Million Over Pre-Pandemic Levels': Bayern Announces Record Turnover

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Munich: Bayern Munich on Sunday announced a record annual turnover of 854.2 million euros ($915 million), more than 100 million euros above the previous record that was set before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These results demonstrate our financial strength," Bayern CFO Michael Diederich told the club's members at Sunday's AGM.

"In a difficult economic environment characterised by inflation and a recession in Germany, we have achieved a record turnover and a significant increase in profitability compared to the previous season.

"FC Bayern remains debt-free -- an exceptional feat in European top-flight football and a further sign of our financial independence."

The previous mark of 750 million euros was set in the 2018-19 season, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic made a significant impact on sporting finances across Europe.

During the 2019-20 season, the first impacted by the pandemic, Bayern saw their turnover fall from 750 million euros to 698 million euros, then to 644 million euros during the 2020-21 financial year.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen praised Harry Kane, who joined in the summer from Tottenham for a Bundesliga record fee of 100 million euros and has scored 17 goals in his first 11 games in the league, also a record.

Dreesen said Kane "fits perfectly with Bayern's DNA" and said "we're happy that he's now wearing the right shirt."

The financial results relate to the year until June 30, 2023, meaning Kane's transfer is not included in the final summary.

Bayern, who are on a run of 11 straight German titles, are unbeaten in the Bundesliga and have made it through to the last 16 of the Champions League.