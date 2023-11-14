QSE Index Breaks 10,000 Points Barrier

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) stocks continued their bull run with a positive beginning at yesterday's trading. The QSE index jumped 29.7 points or 0.30 percent yesterday to close at 10,006.93 points.

Qatar Stock Exchange general index decreased at the end of trading on Thursday, by 61.04 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 9,977.23 points.

During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 123.664 million from 142.841 million on Thursday and the value of shares reached QR269 from QR396 on November 9, as a result of implementing 8,482 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 32 companies rose, while the prices of 14 companies decreased, and three companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR586, compared to QR585 in the previous session. The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE index ended in last week's trading, up by 2.73 percent, adding 264.760 points compared to the end of previous week's trading, to stand at 9,977 points. The weekly numbers of the QSE index were positive, with gains amounting to 2.73 percent, despite the decline recorded on Thursday's session, which fell by 0.61 percent.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.30 percent to 21,476.26, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.67 percent to 2,199.15 points and QSE All Share Index rose 0.27 percent to 3,379.48 points.

The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, telecoms and consumer goods and services gained 0.13 percent, 0.29 percent, 0.43 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.90 percent and 0.92 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade Widam Food Company, Qatar German for Medical Devices, QLM Life and Medical Insurance, Qatari Investors Group rising by 4.4 percent, 3.6 percent, 2.1 percent, 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent respectively. While The Commercial Bank, Estithmar Holding, Salam International, Doha Insurance, Inma Holding lost 1.9 percent, 1.4 percent, 1.2, 1.1 percent, and 0.6 percent respectively.

All of Qatar Stock Exchange listed companies disclosed their financial statements results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2023.

The results show a net profit of QR37 compared to QR40 for the same period last year, a decrease by 7.69 percent.

According to figures published, the industrials declined by 40.90 percent with QR7 in net profit to top the declining sectors, followed by consumer goods and services which dropped by 34.33 percent, and real estate by 4.12 percent.

On the other hand, net profit of insurance was the highest with QR853, a rise by 334.92 percent, followed by telecoms which achieved an increase of 26.42 percent. Net profit of banks and financial services rose by nearly 4.74 percent and transportation by 3.11 percent.