QIB Announces Misk Account Millionaire

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is pleased to announce Latifa Abdulhadi Al-Marri as the new millionaire winner of the 6th edition of the Misk Account draw, marking the conclusion of this year's draw.

The draw took place in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with QIB officials. Latifa Abdulhadi Al-Marri was randomly drawn, securing her position as the new millionaire.

Marking the grand prize announcement for the year, QIB wraps up the 6th edition of the Misk Account, during which the bank granted four customers the title of millionaire, while an additional 15 customers were selected each week, each winning QR10,000. Furthermore, four customers received a monthly prize of QR50,000. In total, 832 winners have emerged, sharing a large prize pool of QR14,200,000, making it the largest cash prize ever awarded in Qatar to date. Since the inception of the Misk Account draw, an impressive 3,494 customers have had the privilege of claiming weekly and monthly prizes, with 12 individuals becoming millionaires.

As the 6th edition of the Misk Account draw comes to an end, QIB continues rewarding its customers in the new edition, Misk 7, with the largest value of prizes in Qatar.

Saleh Hamad Al-Marri received the Grand Prize on behalf of his mother Latifa Abdulhadi Al-Marri and stated:“We would like to express our profound gratitude to QIB for granting us the opportunity to become one of the millionaires. We are truly honoured to be counted among QIB's valued customers.

The Misk Account program offers an exceptional chance to both accumulate savings and stand a chance to win substantial cash rewards concurrently. We encourage everyone to consider opening a Misk account and participating in the Misk Account draw to

seize this remarkable opportunity.”

D Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said:“Congratulations to Latifa Abdulhadi Al-Marri. The Misk Account draw stands as a distinctive savings opportunity accessible to all Qatari citizens and residents. At QIB, we remain dedicated to recognizing and expressing our gratitude to our loyal customers for entrusting us with their banking needs.”

“Over the past six years,” D Anand emphasised,“the Misk Account Draw has consistently delivered cash prizes to our customers, and we encourage everyone to cultivate responsible savings practices with QIB. During the past year, Misk has experienced remarkable growth and garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers. Our commitment remains steadfast in maintaining the product's popularity and dynamism in the years ahead, guaranteeing the continued provision of distinctive rewards and opportunities to our cherished customers and we look forward to rewarding many more of them in the 7th edition.“

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.