Ukraine 'Must Be Prepared' For Russian Winter Strikes On Infrastructure: Zelensky

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Ukraine should get ready for winter, fearing Russia will pick up its campaign of systematic strikes on power facilities.

"We must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure," Zelensky said in his daily address.

"All our attention should be focused on defence... on everything that Ukraine can do to make it easier for our people to get through this winter."



Meanwhile, Ukraine presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Sunday he had arrived in the United States with a delegation headed by the economy minister for talks on cooperation and support to his war-torn country.

"I will have meetings in the White House, Congress, think tanks and with representatives of civil society organisations," Yermak said.

The delegation led by Yulia Svyrydenko will discuss "the President's formula for peace, strengthening Ukraine's defence, comprehensively deepening our cooperation and many other important topics," he added.

Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky are regularly meeting with Western leaders to try to stave off conflict fatigue.

The war is now in its 21st month and Ukraine is struggling to gain ground in its counteroffensive.

"I am grateful to our partners for their support of Ukraine. Together we are strong," Yermak said.