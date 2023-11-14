UN Offices Lower Flags In Memory Of Colleagues Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

UN offices across Asia lowered flags to half-mast on Monday as staff observed a minute's silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza.

More than 100 UN employees have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory on October 8.



All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse 'safe' 4 dead in Philippine road crash

Read Also

The blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30am local time at UN offices including in the following locations:

- Bangkok, Thailand

- Beijing, China

- Colombo, Sri Lanka

- Dili, East Timor

- Hanoi, Vietnam

- Tokyo, Japan

Other UN headquarters around the world will hold similar memorials throughout the day on Monday.