No Place Safe For Children In Gaza: UNICEF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The situation inside hospitals across the Gaza Strip is a tragedy, UNICEF spokesperson Toby Fricker has said.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Jordan, he noted how premature babies inside al-Shifa Hospital are struggling to stay alive due to the lack of electricity and water.

“Imagine being a father or mother of those children and sort of watching helplessly. So it's really catastrophic right now,” he said.

“There is no safe place for children anywhere across the strip right now,” he added, highlighting the need for international actors to ensure children in Gaza are protected as the ferocious bombardment continues.



