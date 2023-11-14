Al-Quds Hospital In Gaza Ceased Operations As A Result Of Fuel Shortages: PRCS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced today that its Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City has ceased all of its operations as a result of fuel shortages and the resulting power outage.

In a press statement, the PRCS held the international community and all countries signatory to the Fourth Geneva Convention accountable for the total collapse of the health system and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The PRCS said its medical teams are making maximum efforts to provide medical care to patients and the wounded even through traditional means. The hospital is grappling with severe shortages of medical supplies, food, and water.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its intensive bombardment of the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza City, besieging it from all directions since yesterday morning.

The ongoing airstrikes raise serious concerns about the absence of essential services and warnings of a genuine humanitarian catastrophe.