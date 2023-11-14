Heavy Rainfall Floods Tents At UN Shelters In Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
People sheltering in tents at UN schools in Rafah, south Gaza, are now facing a new problem as rains have brought heavy flooding.
Video verified by Al Jazeera shows rainwater filling up a tent, the belongings of its owner stacked high to keep them dry.
Read Also
Surgery without anaesthesia: Pain 'beyond what humanity endure' Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers All Gaza hospitals could shut down in 48 hours: Health ministry
One man at a UN shelter called for urgent intervention saying that people are already suffering from a lack of food, water, electricity, and other necessities.
“If our children do not die from war, they will die from the cold of winter and hunger,” he said.
MENAFN14112023000063011010ID1107421407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.