Heavy Rainfall Floods Tents At UN Shelters In Southern Gaza


11/14/2023 7:31:27 AM

People sheltering in tents at UN schools in Rafah, south Gaza, are now facing a new problem as rains have brought heavy flooding.

Video verified by Al Jazeera shows rainwater filling up a tent, the belongings of its owner stacked high to keep them dry.

One man at a UN shelter called for urgent intervention saying that people are already suffering from a lack of food, water, electricity, and other necessities.

“If our children do not die from war, they will die from the cold of winter and hunger,” he said.

