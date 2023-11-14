Surgery Without Anaesthesia: Pain 'Beyond What Humanity Endure'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Orthopaedic surgeon Fadel Naim, based in the Gaza Strip, says patients with injuries“up to the moderate level” are having to undergo surgery without anaesthesia because of a lack of medical supplies.
“[It's] to preserve the remaining supply of anesthesia, which is on the verge of depletion at any moment, for major and critical surgeries,” he said on X.
“The pain experienced by the patients during the surgical interventions without anesthesia is beyond what humanity on this Earth can endure.”
