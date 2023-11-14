Surgery Without Anaesthesia: Pain 'Beyond What Humanity Endure'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Orthopaedic surgeon Fadel Naim, based in the Gaza Strip, says patients with injuries“up to the moderate level” are having to undergo surgery without anaesthesia because of a lack of medical supplies.



All Gaza hospitals could shut down in 48 hours: Health ministry

Occupation's bombardment of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza's HQ is a war crime: Arab League Jordan condemns Israeli bombing of Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza headquarters

Read Also

“[It's] to preserve the remaining supply of anesthesia, which is on the verge of depletion at any moment, for major and critical surgeries,” he said on X.

“The pain experienced by the patients during the surgical interventions without anesthesia is beyond what humanity on this Earth can endure.”