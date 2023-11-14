Index Design, Big 5 Construct Qatar Hail Exhibitions' Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Index Design Qatar and Big 5 Construct Qatar have successfully hosted industry professionals in the construction and interior design and fit-out industries, welcoming more than 8,400 visitors at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), as attendees benefitted from the multifaceted exhibitions, as well as exclusive access to the latest products and solutions.

Held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the events serve to support Qatar's construction market expected to reach $89 by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.13 percent during the forecast period (2023-28). Bucking global trends, Qatar's construction industry post the 2022 FIFA World Cup is characterised by high levels of investment and a growing focus on sustainability.

Rawad Sleem (pictured), Co-founder & General Manager of NeXTfairs comments:“The success of this year's events could not have happened without the support of our esteemed partners, supporters, and sponsors. I want to thank them for their commitment to these transformative events that provide an important platform to showcase the latest innovative products and solutions for the construction, interiors and fit-out industries. Our strategic partnership with dmg events has allowed us to provide a unique experience by bringing further global expertise to benefit Qatar, and ultimately support greater industry growth. We are encouraged for 2024 as leading exhibitors have already confirmed their involvement, creating an even more attractive proposition for attendees and participants.”

Muhammed Kazi, VP - Construction at dmg events said:“As local and international exhibitors came together, we saw how truly dynamic the events have been this year, going beyond mere business transactions, enabling valuable networking opportunities and an exchanging of expertise and skills.