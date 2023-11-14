QC Participates In GCC-Turkiye Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber has recently participated in the GCC-Turkiye Economic Forum that was concluded its activities in Istanbul with the participation of a number of officials and businessmen to strengthen relations between the GCC countries and Turkiye, as well as increase the volume of trade exchange between the two sides.

The Chamber's delegation included board members Nasser bin Sulaiman Al Haidar, Shaheen bin Mohamed Al Mohannadi, and Dr Mohamed bin Jawher Al Mohamed, in addition to Ali bu Sherbak Al Mansouri, Deputy General Manager.

The GCC-Turkiye Economic Forum covered key sectors such as agriculture, food, infrastructure, transportation, logistics, tourism, finance, investment, industry, and energy.

The forum aims to strengthen the economic and commercial relations between GCC countries and Turkiye and expand trade exchange between both parties.

The Forum is supported and endorsed by Their Excellencies, the Ministers of Commerce of the GCC countries as an ideas opportunity for exploring new areas for cooperation and forging joint ventures between both sides.

It was co-organised by the Gulf Research Centre and the International Cooperation Platform (ICP).