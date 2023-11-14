Made In Qatar To Feature Six Panels On Future Of Qatari Industry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Chairman of the Qatar Chamber and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Made in Qatar Exhibition, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, said that all preparations for the expo have become almost complete and that the exhibition has witnessed a broad turnout of industrial companies that have applied to participate.

Held under the patronage of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI) from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

In press statements, Sheikh Khalifa said that, so far, about 450 companies have registered to participate in the expo in six sectors: furniture, food, petrochemicals, services, small and medium industries, and various industries. The entire 30,000 sqm space allocated for the exhibition has been occupied.

The expo aims to provide visitors with the opportunity to gain insights into the latest products and services within the industrial sector. Participants will have the chance to engage with industry experts and investors, get acquainted with the successful companies operating in the state, and grasp their capacity for developing their businesses.

The exhibition aims to enhance the Qatari industry, support the state's efforts towards industrial development, promote Qatari products and industry both domestically and globally, encourage the utilization of local products, decrease reliance on imported items, and stimulate investors to invest in industrial projects.

This year's edition will focus on attracting domestic and foreign investments to Qatar's industrial sector. The accompanying activities will provide an opportunity for businessmen and foreign investors to gain insights into Qatar's industrial sector and investment opportunities available in this

sector.

The exhibition also provides an opportunity for bilateral meetings between Qatari investors and their foreign counterparts, deal-making, and forging alliances, and partnerships in the industrial sector.