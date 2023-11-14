Meta Announces New Changes On Threads

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Meta announced new changes to its new social media platform Threads that allow users to delete their accounts without having to delete their Instagram account.

CEO of Instagram Adam Mosseri said that Threads accounts can now be easily deleted by going to Settings from within the application, then clicking on the Account option, then choosing delete or disable the account. Thus, the Threads account can be canceled without any effect on the Instagram account linked to it.

He added that it has become possible to disable the appearance of Threads posts in user accounts on Instagram and Facebook through a new option in the privacy section in the account settings.



Meta had begun promoting Threads posts by default on its other social platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, but this step was met with objection from some users before announcing the provision of an option to disable them.

CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg announced last month that the Threads platform has about 100 million monthly active users, despite reports indicating a sharp decline in the growth of the new platform and the level of interaction in it.

It is expected that Meta will add some new fundamental features to the platform in the coming time, including hashtags and direct messaging features.

Meta has launched Threads as a platform derived from Instagram to mainly share textual content and to compete with other microblogging platforms, most notably the X platform (formerly Twitter).