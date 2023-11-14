Bagnaia, Martin Set For Motogp Title Tilt In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the World Championship title race looks set to go down to the wire, all eyes will be on the iconic Lusail International Circuit (LIC) which will host the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 this weekend.

With only two races left in the season, Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin have been locked in a duel for the world title after Marco Bezzecchi's slim chances ended following the Malaysian MotoGP on Sunday.



After sealing third place in the race won by his compatriot Enea Bastianini, Italy's Bagnaia managed to extend his narrow lead by one point, now leading Spain's Martin by 14 points with 74 points up for grabs at Lusail and the subsequent Valencia MotoGP with both races featuring sprint races.

Bagnaia is aware his lead could evaporate with a slight hiccup as the 26-year-old gears for season's only night race at LIC.

“If it was a normal season with one race it's a good gap to manage, but 37 points each weekend (including sprint races) means there's (only) a small gap,” Bagnaia said after the Malaysian GP.

Martin, who had trimmed Bagnaia's lead at the sprint race in Sepang, failed to maintain momentum in Sunday's Grand Prix as he finished fourth behind his title rival.

However, the 25-year-old is hopeful of a successful weekend in Lusail.

“I really like Qatar. I did two pole positions in the last two seasons and I did also a podium in my second race in MotoGP. So I'm really looking forward to it,” said Martin.

“We have to understand the new asphalt. Let's see with the tyres. But for sure it's a track where I am super fast,” he added.

Excitement builds up

The Grand Prix of Qatar, which the LIC is hosting since 2004, has been one of the popular sports events on country's annual calendar.

According to organisers, tickets are selling fast for the three days of action with state-of-art venue expected to see full house for the second consecutive month after hosting the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix following its massive renovation.

The Saturday's sprint race, which LIC is hosting for the first time, is adding excitement as stiff battle is expected between title contenders Bagnaia and Martin.

Action will get underway with two Free Practice sessions on Friday followed by the third Free Practice session on Saturday before the Qualifying sessions. The 22-lap Grand Prix of Qatar will begin at 8pm on Sunday.