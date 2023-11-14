Ooredoo Cup: Al Duhail Beat Al Markhiya 1-0

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Action during the Ooredoo Cup Group B match between defending champions Al Duhail and Al Markhiya at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium yesterday. Isaac Lihadji's deflected goal in the 47th minute separated the two sides in the highly-entertaining encounter.
With the result, Al Duhail now lead the table with nine points, while Al Markhiya remained on seven points to stay on second spot, followed by Al Rayyan (6 points), Al Gharafa (1 point) and Al Shamal, who are yet to score a point.
