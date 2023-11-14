First Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show Attracts Huge Entries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural edition of Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show is set to take place under the esteemed patronage of President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Chairman of Al Shaqab H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, embodying a significant milestone for the Arabian Show Horse industry in Qatar and the wider region.

It is anticipated that the show will attract around 250 horses from both within and outside Qatar, promoting the uniqueness of purebred Arabian horses on both local and international levels, further endorsing Qatar's rich Arabian heritage. Scheduled to take place from November 17 to 18, this prestigious event promises an unforgettable experience of elegance & beauty at the iconic Al Shaqab indoor and outdoor arena.

With a vision to elevate the Arabian Show Horse sector locally and globally, this pioneering event aims to contribute to the development and promotion of purebred Arabian horses, emphasizing the rich cultural heritage of owning these majestic creatures within the Qatari community.

Moreover, the organizers envision that the first edition of the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show will mark the beginning of the international competition season in Qatar.

This strategic timing will enable horse owners from around the world to prepare their horses for the world championship, a historic event set to take place outside Paris for the first time.

Al Shaqab remains committed to fostering the growth of the Arabian Show Horse industry in Qatar and beyond, with this event poised to leave a lasting impact on the equestrian community.

It's worth mentioning that a portion of the show proceeds will be donated to Palestine through Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent in solidarity with Palestine.