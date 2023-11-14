               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
PM Of Kurdistan Regional Government-Iraq Hosts Consul General Of Qatar In Erbil


11/14/2023 7:31:18 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government-Iraq (KRG) H E Masrour Barzani met yesterday with Consul General of Qatar in Erbil H E Hussein bin Ali Saleh Al Fadala. Cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq were discussed during the meeting.

