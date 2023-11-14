Minister Of Labour Meets Ambassador Of Azerbaijan

The Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met with Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar H E Mahir Muhammad Oglu Aliyev. During the meeting, ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in relevant areas were reviewed, particularly in the labour sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.