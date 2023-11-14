               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of Labour Meets Ambassador Of Azerbaijan


11/14/2023 7:31:18 AM

The Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met with Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar H E Mahir Muhammad Oglu Aliyev. During the meeting, ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in relevant areas were reviewed, particularly in the labour sector.

