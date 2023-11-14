Indonesian Community Holds Football Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In welcoming AFC ASIAN Cup, which will be organized in Qatar on January to February 2024, Indonesian Football Association in Qatar (IFQ) organised a One Day Football Tournament (ODFT) recently.

The event took place in the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Sports Center and was attended by hundreds of Indonesian community members living in Qatar, including Ambassador of Indonesia to the State of Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan and Faisal Khaled, member of Local Organizing Committee for AFC Asian Cup.

The event was supported by Embassy of Indonesia in Qatar, Indonesian Community Association in Qatar (PERMIQA), Rumah Seni Al Khor and Indonesian Nurses Association in Qatar (PPNI).

The tournament which has entered its 8th edition is designed for participants aged 35 years and older, and it features an exciting half-competition system with 10 clubs, each with 15 registered players participating in a 7-a-side game.

IATMI FC was crowned champions of the tournament after they defeated the Kuno's of Al Khor in the final round. The trophy was handed over by Ali Murtado, Head of Division for Social Culture of the Embassy on behalf of the Ambassador .

In addition to the tournament, there were food bazaar from licensed Indonesian restaurants in Qatar. This created another vibrant atmosphere which attracted crowd of 500 to 600 visitors.“Again, this event proved us that Indonesian community is consistent in supporting Qatar to promote international events which are conducted here. The tournament is a warm welcome for the AFC Asian Cup which will be held in this country next year,” said Ambassador Hassan.

According to the Head of Organizer, Vidi Viciyandrie,“in addition to promoting healthy life in Qatar, this football tournament is also conducted as a form of support from Indonesian community to Qatar, who will be the host for AFC Asian Cup” said Vidi.

Indonesia together with other 23 countries are qualified for AFC Asian Cup next year. Indonesia would be in group D together with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam. Thousands of Indonesian fans, from home country and those who are living in Qatar are expected to see their national team next year.