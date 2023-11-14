Ideal Indian School Marks 39Th Annual Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ideal Indian School (IIS) celebrated its 39th Annual Day recently with vibrant colours and festive cheer, showcasing magnificent cultural performances by students from the Kindergarten, Junior, Girls, and Boys Sections.

The event was attended by distinguished Chief Guest, School President Dr. Hassan Kunhi M P, and Guests of Honour, the First Secretary of the Embassy of India Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, President of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) Manikantan A P, Vice President of ICBF Deepak Shetty, Head of Cultural Events at ICC Suma Mahesh Gowda, Member of International Toastmasters Sushmita Pattanaik, CEO of Malayalam 98.6 FM Anwar Hussain, and Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb, along with the Heads of Sections.

Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb presented the Annual Report, emphasising the school's commitment to setting high standards and goals in academics, sports, events, discipline, leadership, management systems, and more. A minute of silence was observed in honor of those who lost their lives in the war in Palestine.

The Annual Day at Ideal Indian School is an occasion to honor students for their outstanding performance in CBSE examinations each year.

The school staff, who completed 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of dedicated service to the school, were also felicitated during the occasion. In recognition of their dedication, commitment, and contributions to the school, the school staff were also honored with excellence certificates.

The highlight of the day was the grand cultural display titled 'An Odyssey to Aspirations,' featuring around 2000 students from all sections, captivating the audience with a diverse array of performances, including international, folk, western, fusion, and contemporary dances, songs, musical renditions, and multilingual dramas.

The gathering was welcomed by Head Girl Mary Stenicka Fernando, and Head Boy Ahmed Mohammed Faisal extended the vote of thanks. The program was coordinated by Vice Principal of the Girls' Section Dr. Nazima Bi, Headmistress of the KG Section Shirley De Sales, and Media Coordinator Anvar. The formal program was hosted by Manu Madhvi, Sharon, and Masrath.