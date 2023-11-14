               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Qatari Planes Carrying Field Hospital, Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Head To Egypt


11/14/2023 7:31:16 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Two Qatari Armed Forces planes, carrying 54 tons of aid, headed on Tuesday to the city of El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The aid includes a field hospital, shelter supplies, as well as medical and food materials, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Red Crescent, in preparation for transporting it into Gaza.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions due to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip.

