Interior Minister Meets French Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of the Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met Tuesday, November 11, 2023, with HE Gerald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior of the French Republic, at the headquarters of the French Ministry of the Interior.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed a number of topics of common interest, and reviewed relations between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.
