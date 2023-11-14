Fairmont Doha Offers Family Staycation With Exclusive Benefits

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fairmont Doha, a beacon of elegance and luxury, is inviting families to embark on a remarkable staycation, offering an array of exclusive benefits and world-class facilities.

Recognising the importance of family, Fairmont Doha has meticulously tailored its offerings to ensure that guests enjoy an unparalleled experience. Every aspect has been thoughtfully curated to create an atmosphere where family moments are both enjoyable and extraordinary.

With rates commencing at just QR1,600, guests can bask in the luxurious Fairmont King Room. As families step into the opulent embrace of the hotel, they are welcomed into a world where luxury, comfort, and cherished memories come together to create a staycation like no other.

Beyond the provision of sumptuous accommodations, the hotel presents a variety of special benefits designed to elevate family stays into unforgettable experiences. Here, they can take advantage of a special offer, providing a 50% discount on an additional room, ensuring a comfortable and closely-knit stay for the whole family.

Mornings at Fairmont Doha are a delightful experience, with complimentary breakfast at Vaya, ensuring that everyone starts their day with full energy, ready for a day of adventures in Doha. In the evenings, the ambiance becomes cosy, with complimentary movie screenings and freshly popped popcorn in the hotel's private cinema, offering the perfect setting for creating cherished family memories.

Additionally, children under 12 can dine for free, and special amenities have been thoughtfully provided to ensure that their stay is as fantastic as possible. Fairmont Doha understands the importance of family vacations and is dedicated to making these moments truly extraordinary.

Fairmont Doha offers an array of facilities, including stunning indoor and outdoor pools, an indulgent spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, diverse dining options, and a convenient location in the heart of Doha. Whether guests want to relax by the pool, explore the city's attractions, shop or savour world-class cuisine, the hotel has everything to make a family staycation memorable.

Guests are urged to seize this opportunity to treat their families to a lavish stay in the heart of Doha, with the offer extending until December 30, 2023. Adding to the allure, Fairmont Doha also offers a flexible, no-cost cancellation policy, enabling changes to reservations up to 24 hours before the scheduled arrival.