Qatar Participates In Third Session Of INC-3

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The State of Qatar participated in the proceedings of the third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC-3) at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. A delegation from the Ministry of Municipality and Environment headed by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Kenya H E Mohammed bin Mutair Al Anzi represented the State of Qatar in the session.
MENAFN14112023000063011010ID1107421376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.