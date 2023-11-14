We Contacted UN, Its Agencies To Stop Israeli Aggression: NHRC Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah stressed the committee's keenness to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, pointing out that the NHRC defended and still defending the Palestinian people's right to live in peace and with dignity.

In her speech making the Qatar Human Rights Day, which falls on November 15 each year, Her Excellency said that the NHRC contacted the United Nations, its programmes, and agencies to stop the aggression against the citizens of the Gaza Strip and provide them with humanitarian aid and relief.



Two Qatar Foundation schools awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag

All Gaza hospitals could shut down in 48 hours: Health ministry UN House in Doha lowers flag at half-mast over Gaza killings

Read Also

She added that the NHRC places all its capabilities in helping the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights to carry out its responsibilities out of belief in the universality and interconnectedness of human rights and adherence to societies in which peace, justice, dignity, and development prevail. She noted that these values are the standard of human conscience and an integral part of the religious teachings and Islamic culture that the NHRC cherishes.

She noted the efforts made by the NHRC in educating citizens about the importance of participating in the Central Municipal Council elections, educating students of the National Service Academy about human rights, and allocating the second national forum to discuss the conditions of persons with disabilities and developing a national road map to ensure that they enjoy their rights on an equal basis with others in society.

Chairperson of the NHRC Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah indicated that her presidency of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) reflects the member institutions' appreciation for the NHRC and its credibility and effectiveness, with its A rating for the third consecutive time. She added that the GANHRI recently succeeded in framing its strategic plan for the next three years and obtained from the Human Rights Council at its 51st session a resolution recognizing the role of national human rights institutions in climate action.

On the sidelines of the celebration of Qatari Human Rights Day, the National Human Rights Committee signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Lawyers Association, within the framework of consolidating the principle of joint cooperation, and in an effort to establish a state of law, justice and dignity.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Chairperson of NHRC and the Chairman of Qatar Lawyers Association Mubarak bin Abdullah Al Sulaiti.

Chairperson of NHRC stressed that Qatari Human Rights Day is an annual opportunity to honor the committees partners and strengthen cooperation with them, noting that the Qatar Lawyers Association, over the 21 years of the committees existence, has been a true partner of the committee in defending human rights and providing legal assistance to all who need it.